Marysville Back on the Map with Inspiring Women

One of the headliners of the retreat Annie Murray of internet sensation Finding Your Beautiful; says the Refocus Retreat held at El Kanah is a beautiful environment to showcase the breadth of experience on offer with a panel of successful photographers, mentors, coaches and inspiring speakers.



“This is the first year I have been invited to be a speaker; I am honored! When I saw the other presenters, I was excited for the attendees. This course is something I wish was on offer when I started out. The photographic industry can be a tricky one to transition from hobby to successful career, or from qualification to an income producing business, with a retreat like this on offer, women will be inspired and at the same time feel relaxed and nurtured in beautiful Marysville.”



Annie says an opportunity such as this is golden, with genres such as weddings, portraits, newborn portraiture, photographic art, business, life coaching, video, and marketing covered in addition to the course being recognized as a professional development by the Australian Institute of Professional Photography.

The Refocus Retreat organisers are industry renown professionals, with the weekend event presenting some of the photographic industry’s finest photographers, mentors and inspirers in workshops and hands on sessions.

Annie Murray is no stranger to photographic industry success with her entire life from crib to table being spent in the photography business. The second gen photographer specializes in transformational photography and has taught hundreds of fellow lens-addicts how to do so very successfully.



About Annie

Annie Murray is a photographer, a business sensation, but most of all; she is a transformational expert, changing lives behind and in front of the lens. With a career that encapsulates more than 30 years in the photographic industry, Anne is the epitome of ’the real deal’ with case studies and evidence of success through emerging trends and photographic art. For more Information about Annie and Finding Your Beautiful CLICK HERE



About Refocus Retreat: The Retreat will provide you time to interact with other likeminded photographers. There will be keynote sessions in the morning and evening, with the rest of the day broken up into small group sessions, photo walks, and individual mentoring. You will have the option of registering in your preferred sessions once booked in.

For more information about the retreat head to: https://refocusretreat.com.au/



