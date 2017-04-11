NYC Author Reveals Major Life Trials and Provides Inspiration for Readers in the Same Situation

“Theresa has inspired so many people in her life and will now continue to help and share many stories with everyone in this awesome book,”

Theresa Stembridge opens her world through Tales from My Corner: Words to Inspire You and freely relates the life trials that led her to meditate on God’s Word and self-reflect.

In Tales from My Corner: Words to Inspire You, Theresa recalls—with light humor—how she, at fifty-four, ended up reinventing herself. Leaving her thirty-year healthcare career made her realize valuable lessons, and that is what she wishes to share in this Collection of stories.

After wallowing in self pity on her corner for some time, Theresa finally realized that the Word of God addresses every situation that happens in life. After her adventures and misadventures, she found herself in a career she never would have considered before, and this gave her a certain perspective—turning into inspiration for anyone who also experiences his or her own kind of life trial.

“Theresa has inspired so many people in her life and will now continue to help and share many stories with everyone in this awesome book,”, an Amazon reviewer remarked about the author and her book.





Tales from My Corner

Words to Inspire You

Written by Theresa Stembridge

About the Author

Evangeist Theresa Stembridge, who is a member of St. Matthew’s Community AME Church of Hollis, has served as a Sunday school teacher, new member’s class facilitator, liturgical dance ministry member, secretary for the Missionary Society and Sunday School Board, and a current member of the Health Commission. She is currently a New York City employee after being a health professional for over thirty years.