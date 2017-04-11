Author Combats Crippling Issues Common throughout Middle School Students

Behind the Counselor’s Door Solutions to the Most Common Middle Schooler’s Problems Written by Bobbi Rise

“My goal in writing this book was to pass forward these positive experiences of troubled students, showing how their temporary crises turned into growth experiences. I therefore wanted to help adults shift their beliefs about social and emotional crises as well, so that they too could demonstrate problem-solving as an ongoing healthy part of life,”

Middle schoolers have their own set of problems to face. Difficult issues may hamper their learning and personal growth. Fortunately, Bobbi Rise’s Behind the Counselor’s Door is there to help deal with such problems.

The book stems from real-life experiences taken from phone calls, private meetings, and interventions. It gives helpful solutions to problems such as peer pressure, bullying, eating disorders, and anger management. It is a must-read for school counselors, teachers, and parents.

Behind the Counselor’s Door was one of the books featured at the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.



About the Author

Bobbi has enjoyed an energetic and inspiring career as a district-wide school counselor after her two-decade stint in classroom teaching. The author, life coach, and clinical hypnotherapist is an advocate of substance abuse prevention and anti-bullying. She has spoken about both issues in public speaking engagements. She also currently runs her own business.