Retired Pastor and Social Worker Presents His Book at BEA 2017

Prosperity teaching assures that through one’s faith in God, they will be relieved from their sickness. However, God has something better in store for his people more than complete healing. Thorn Daze: The Painful Truth about Prosperity Teaching is here to explain it.

Thorn Daze brings us to the author’s own struggle with pain and suffering, and his disappointment with God when his prayers for healing were left unanswered. But as he read Apostle Paul’s passage on the thorn in the flesh, he discovers that believers are intended to suffer to bring glory to God and that God’s grace is more than enough to relieve any pain and suffering one experiences.

“Believers easily lose their faith when they are faced with difficulties. There may be times that God will not answer our prayers as we would like Him. But we should trust that God will provide us His sustaining grace to get us through whatever life struggles we face,” assures Reverend Zimmer.

Thorn Daze was featured at LitFire’s booth during this year’s BookExpo America, held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City.





Thorn Daze: The Painful Truth about Prosperity Teaching

Written by Rev. Paul G. Zimmer II

Paperback | $14.95

Kindle | $4.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Rev. Paul G. Zimmer II is a retired pastor and social worker. He has received many awards for his contributions as a volunteer and paid professional, including being named the Youth Advocate of the Year in 1994. He and his wife, Shelly, have been married since 1980.