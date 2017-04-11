Author Tackles Life through Poetry

“I wrote this book of poems hoping that the readers will find inspiration to lead their lives in a more meaningful way,”

Life is like the water in a river, which continuously flows on and on. Dr. Robert Trabold’s Watching the River Flow By: Selected Poems talks about life and its different aspects through heartfelt poetry.

The book is a collection of poems that is categorized into four sections. The poems in “Seashore” and “Life and Living” deal with celebrations and reflections on life’s various aspects. “Social Action” shines the spotlight on the author’s experiences in getting involved with social movements, something that he has been doing since the 1960s. He is active in contemplative and mystical prayer movements and this is expressed in the sections of contemplation and pilgrimage. The category, “Mountain Climbing,” describes the experiences he had undergone in his fifty years of hiking and climbing. Poems on Christmas and Easter close off the poetry book.

“I wrote this book of poems hoping that the readers will find inspiration to lead their lives in a more meaningful way,” says the author.

Watching the River Flow By: Selected Poems was showcased at the BookExpo America 2017. It was held at the Javis Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





Watching the River Flow By: Selected Poems

Written by Robert Trabold, PhD

Kindle | $1.99

Paperback | $11.99

Hardcover | $28.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Robert Trabold currently resides in New York City. The author and social activist has been writing for most of his life due to his extensive academic background. He is fond of writing poetry that deals with different facets of human life. He has also taken part in different movements that encourage justice and world peace.