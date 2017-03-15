Infinx to Unveil Digital Pharmacy Portal at MHA Business Summit

Infinx, a provider of advanced business process solutions for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, today announced that the debut of the company’s new dashboard customer interface, specifically developed for pharmacies, will highlight their appearance at the upcoming annual MHA Business Summit, March 29-31 at Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Infinx pharmacy clients may now log-on to the digital portal for convenient at-a-glance oversight of all essential operations, including:

Production scheduling - status of all pending orders as well as full prescription histories

Real-time error tracking - a tabulation of persistent issues, with analytics of root causes and corrective actions

Adherence to all pharmacy protocols

Compliance with all HIPAA documentation requirements

“Our many conversations with LTC pharmacies revealed a common frustration with typical communications - nothing more than a disjointed flurry of separate emails, all but impossible to properly organize and track,” said Derek Taylor, Infinx Senior Director, Pharmacy Services. “We made it easier for our customers by using our in-house web development team to create this new digital portal, enabling LTC pharmacies to monitor all business processes at once, in real time.”

Meet Infinx at the MHA Business Summit

Live demonstrations of the new Infinx pharmacy portal will be presented at the upcoming MHA Business Summit. Reserve an appointment to meet one-on-one with the Infinx team at http://visit.infinxinc.com/infinx-at-mha-business-summit-pharmacy-processing-march-2017/ or stop by Booth #109 during exhibit floor hours.

About Infinx

Infinx provides advanced business process solutions for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies, as well as revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices. Combining the strength of our cloud-based platforms with our expert team of certified pharmacy technicians, medical coders and billing specialists, we deliver innovative, technology-led solutions that focus on increasing revenue and improving cash flow. Infinx enables clients to shift emphasis from administrative details to billable patient care.

Infinx is headquartered in San Jose, California with facilities in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad, India. Infinx is a subsidiary of the Tandon Group, a technology holding group which has grown multiple technology companies since 1975 and provides resources to up-and-coming startups.

For more information, visit www.infinixinc.com .