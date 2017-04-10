Rising Children’s Book Author Pens Mother-Son Adventure

Craylon Mills broke into the children’s book market in 2012 with her debut book titled “The Missing Pant Leg”.



Published by Tate Publishing, “The Missing Pant Leg” is narrated in the first person by a young school boy who wears a unique pair of red pants to school one day. What is so special about this pair of pants is that it unzips at the knees. When done so, it becomes a pair of short pants. The plot of the story starts off with the loss of a pant leg, and the situation calls for a search. The boy and his mother go on an adventure they would never forget.



Readers will not fail to notice the bond between the character and his mother in what seems to be a trivial matter. But it looks like the pair of pants holds a lot of sentimental value for the boy. The mother, knowing what distresses her son, shows love and concern by helping him search for “the missing pant leg”.



The author makes best use of the plot by adding add depth to a mother-and-son relationship, though many readers may not readily recognize it. There have already been many stories on such a relationship but they touch mostly on drama. “The Missing Pant Leg” is not drama but an adventure, one that is both enjoyed by both son and mother. The loss of a missing pant leg brings them together for an adventure, and the adventure intensifies their bond.



Where would the search for “the missing pant leg” lead them to? Will they ever find it? Readers should find that out by getting their copy of “The Missing Pant Leg”.





“The Missing Pant Leg”

Written by Craylon Mills

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: March 13, 2012

Paperback price: $6.99



About the Author



Craylon Mills discovered ideas for writing children’s stories while noticing things that were happening all around her from her family and all the way back to memories of childhood. She is a professor of psychology and sociology. She holds a doctorate in psychology. Craylon lives in Kentucky with her family.