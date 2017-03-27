Modern Children’s Story about a Missing Piece of Clothing
The characters, a school boy and his mother, embark on an unforgettable adventure to find a missing pant leg.
The Missing Pant Leg is just one of the few children’s stories that touches on a piece of clothing.
Rising children’s book author Craylon Mills released her first book in 2012 titled “The Missing Pant Leg”. It is a fun story about a boy who lost a piece of clothing. Together with his mother, he goes to search for it.
It is rare for a children’s story to revolve around a piece of clothing. In “The Missing Pant Leg”, the character wears a unique pair of red pants, one that unzips at the knees and becomes a pair of short pants. Mayhem ensues one day when he loses a pant leg when coming from school. What follows is a son-and-mother adventure on the search for a missing pant leg.
Mills does a great job in creating a fun children’s story out of a piece of clothing – unique it is as it is an item that is not usually sold in stores. Think that the mother can just buy a new pair of pants for her son? It should have been that but easier said than done. It might have been a rare item but whatever it is, readers cannot help but applaud the mother who joins her son in the search for the object which loss causes much distress for the boy.
What becomes of the mother-and-son adventure? Will they ever find “the missing pant leg”? Readers will have to find that out by getting a copy of “The Missing Pant Leg”, which will appear at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3-6, 2017.
“The Missing Pant Leg”
Written by Craylon Mills
Published by Tate Publishing
Published date: March 13, 2012
Paperback price: $6.99
About the Author
Craylon Mills discovered ideas for writing children’s stories while noticing things that were happening all around her from her family and all the way back to memories of childhood. She is a professor of psychology and sociology. She holds a doctorate in psychology. Craylon lives in Kentucky with her family.
