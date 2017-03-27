Heart-warming Tale of Little Baby Will Steal Your Heart

Craylon Mills launched her second children’s book in 2013 through the same firm that published her first. “Luly Surely” is overload with total cuteness. While “The Missing Pant Leg” features a young grade school boy as the character, “Luly Surely” features the title character who is a baby – a cute yet mischievous baby she is.



“Luly Surely” makes a great read for children who are just starting pre-school as they can still relate to the antics of Luly Surely who loves to do things her way. Like Luly Surely, they would love to climb the shelves of the pantry or refrigerator to steal candies or stuff – without even hurting themselves. One could assume that the angels are protecting them.



Whose heart would not melt upon looking at the face of toddlers? We go ‘aww’ at their sweet innocence yet at times, get annoyed at their antics or tantrums. That’s for the parents to deal with: respond with understanding and love or else annoyance and a mild rebuke.



Grown-ups will not deny that toddlers like Luly Surely have big things in their mind. We will never know what they will be up to next, what they thinking about, or how they perceive their environment and the people around them. One thing is sure, though: they will do things their own up. For the grown-ups, mischief ahead!



“Luly Surely” is one of the many books for display at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3-6, 2017. Attending? Don’t forget to buy a copy! The story will surely melt your heart.



“Luly Surely”

Written by Craylon Mills

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: May 21, 2013

Paperback price: $6.99



About the Author



Craylon Mills discovered ideas for writing children’s stories while noticing things that were happening all around her from her family and all the way back to memories of childhood. She is a professor of psychology and sociology. She holds a doctorate in psychology. Craylon lives in Kentucky with her family. She is the author of three previous children’s books, “The Missing Pant Leg” and “Spaghetti Rainbow.”