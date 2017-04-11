Preserving Memories: Brother Honors Sister with Dementia in a Powerful Memoir

Through their story, Andrew aims to shed light on the struggles that patients with dementia and their loved ones have to go through because of the disease. He also hopes to help those who are going through the same condition.

Dementia devastates not only the patient, but also their family. In his book, Tomorrow: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Dealing with Dementia, author Andrew Rickert gives a firsthand account of the devastation, the disappointments, and the moments of happiness through his sister’s battle with dementia and his experience as her agent.

When his sister, Edna, was diagnosed with dementia, no one was more surprised than Andrew. “Most of us go through life not thinking of ever being faced with sometimes an unbearable situation like dementia of a loved one,” he says. Andrew remembers the events before and leading to the discovery of Edna’s disease in Tomorrow. He talks about the signs to Edna’s deteriorating health, signs that he only realized in hindsight, and the actions he took to look after his sister.

Tomorrow: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Dealing with Dementia

Written by Andrew J. Rickert

About the Author

Andrew J. Rickert had served in the Marine Corps for three years. Before he retired, he had been with the Federal Civil Service. Andrew had also worked as a technical writer. He was part of the team who managed the Titan I Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system.

