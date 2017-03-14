Rival Gaming’s Cosmic New ’Alien Spinvasion’ Slot with New Drop Symbols -- $100 Free Bonus Now Available  

The new Alien Spinvasion slot game at Slots Capital and Desert Nights casinos features sticky wilds and Rival Gaming’s new Drop Symbols. The new space-battle game is now available online for desktop and laptop computers and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. For a limited time, the popular casinos are doubling players’ deposits and giving a $100 no deposit bonus to players keen to take the new game for a spin.



An eerie green Alien symbol is a sticky wild. The slimy one-eyed space creature remains in position for the next spin, increasing chances of more winning combinations.



The scatter symbol is an Army General ready to fire on menacing alien spinvaders. Three scatters trigger free spins. During free spins, any symbol can become a “drop symbol”. Rival Gaming’s new drop symbols fall from the reels to reveal other symbols that can create more winning pay lines.



ALIEN SPINVASION INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES

Available March 14-22, 2017 only.



100% up to $500 Deposit Bonus

Deposits (up to $500) DOUBLED

No max cash-out, wagering requirement 30X.



Players that redeem this bonus are automatically eligible for this additional $100 free bonus:



$100 FREE

50X wagering requirement; max. cash-out $500.



Players from all over the world enjoy a huge selection of online casino games at Slots Capital Casino and Desert Nights Casino. Last month the popular Rival-powered casinos introduced a new 3-reel slot with traditional bars and sevens -- except for the lucky Pink Donut icon which pays up to 5000X.



