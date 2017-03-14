Leading Gun Suppressor Distributor, Silencer Shop, Announces Innovative Single Shot and Single Shot Unlimited Trusts

Both trust options are faster and more affordable than anything else currently on the market and will allow Silencer Shop clients to have a lawyer-written trust set up for each National Firearms Association (NFA) item purchased through Silencer Shop and its Powered By Silencer Shop dealer’s network.

Leading gun suppressor distributor, Silencer Shop, debuts their latest innovations, the Single Shot and Single Shot Unlimited Trusts. The Single Shot and Single Shot Unlimited Trusts are priced at $24.95 and $129.95, respectively.

“Both trust options are faster and more affordable than anything else currently on the market and will allow Silencer Shop clients to have a lawyer-written trust set up for each National Firearms Association (NFA) item purchased through Silencer Shop and its Powered By Silencer Shop dealer’s network,” adds a Silencer Shop spokesperson.

The trusts also do not require a notary or state filing. Buyers will now encounter an innovative and streamlined process and only be required to digitally sign a DocuSign Form 4 email, which can be completed in approximately 30 seconds, eliminating any time-consuming paperwork.

A single trust for each NFA item also means consumers will not have to remove trustees each time they file for a new silencer. Listing a beneficiary is no longer necessary. It will be the heir named in a patron’s will or, if there is no will, the beneficiary will be the person(s) who would inherit from the patron under state law.

Silencer Shop’s fully automated system allows for quick purchase and submission of trust forms, making it a user-friendlier solution than traditional routes. Silencer Shop will name the trust for the purchaser and each time a purchase is transacted, the suppressor will be automatically included in the standing trust. After approval of your NFA item, you can add additional Trustees to the trust at no cost.

These trust options are ideal for first-time owners and silencer aficionados purchasing single NFA items because they consolidate the vexing traditional trust set up and ensure a buyer’s ability to utilize their completed document immediately after approval by the ATF.

The simplicity of the Silencer Shop Single Shot Trust explained: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HecmQ38AYBA.

To see how each trust is laid out, please visit, http://www.SilencerShop.com/services.html.​

