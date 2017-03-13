New Campings and Hotels in Zeeland: Dutch Delta and Holiday County with Sandy Beaches

Most guests come from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands and, thanks to the famous Dutch waterworks, the county also attracts professional interested visitors from Japan and the United States, etc… Zeeland is below sea level. The former Islands and peninsulas are surrounded by 9 meter high embankments.

The country itself is flat and therefore attracts many bicycle tourists too. This also, because the County has a number of historic towns and picturesque villages. As the region is made up of six former Islands, the area is varied. Each island has its own character.

As a holiday region Zeeland offers many accommodations. To prepare for the holidays the website ’Vakantie Zeeland ’ -Dutch for ’Zeeland Holidays’, now expanded her information with more than 150 campsites, holiday resorts and hotels in Zeeland.

Visitors from the surrounding countries often come by car with tent or caravan. Thanks to the beaches this is a popular option for families with children. They love both: the beach and camping. The campsites in Netherlands can be divided in three categories. Large sites offer countless facilities. You can also rent a caravan or holiday home. With their large surface area these campings usually have multiple play areas for children. Also near the tent. The second group is that of the mini-campsites: here legal standards limite the number of places. They are often cheaper and more quiet. Third, there are also campsites on farms. Campings and mini-campings in Zeeland are found on ’Campings Zeeland’.

Other resorts only offer holiday houses. Water is never far away. Most holiday parks of ’Bungalows Zeeland’ are located behind the dunes, at one of the lakes or have a private Creek. There is a clear trend in which we see ever-more luxurious holiday homes. Guests also appreciate the green around the holiday homes and of course these resort, like all large campsites, have their own swimming pools, restaurants and other facilities.

Most bookings are in June, July and August. Weekends are also popular. Also for hotels. ’ Hotels in Zeeland ’ are becoming more popular. In this holiday area however, you will not find big hotels like in business centres. Because they are mostly visited for a holiday most accommodations are on the sea side. If you think of visiting Holland and like to stay in large hotels not far from the beach you can visit ’Noordzee Hotels’.