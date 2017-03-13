Jackpot Capital Casino $100,000 ‘Lucky Charms’ Casino Bonus Event

“We increased the maximum weekly bonus to $600 this time,” said casino manager Oliver Smith. “So I imagine there’ll be even more competition for the top spots on the scoreboard than usual!”

Jackpot Capital Casino is giving away $100,000 this month during its Lucky Charms casino bonus event. The maximum bonus has been increased for this promotion. Frequent players will get up to $600 every week until April 9th and even occasional players can win random draws for another $5000 every week.

Jackpot Capital Casino players earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of games, either online on their desktop or laptop or in the mobile casino on their smartphone or tablet. Every week Jackpot Capital will give $20,000 in casino bonuses to frequent players.

Top point scorers get top bonuses, but even occasional players can cash in since random draws award $5000 in prizes every Friday – just in time for everyone to try and improve their scoreboard ranking before Monday morning bonusing. Contest details and the scoreboard showing current player points ranking are at http://promotions.jackpotcapital.eu/luckycharms.

During this bonus event, players will be notified of additional Lucky Charms bonuses via email and the casino’s Facebook page. Players that redeem all of them will be eligible for a free $100 no deposit bonus at the end of the promotion.



Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. The new Aztec-themed Secret Symbol slot is expected later this week.



