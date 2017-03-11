Oasis Senior Advisors opens landmark 50th location

As Tim Evankovich, CEO, puts it, “Making the decision to leave the home you’ve been in for a long time can be very difficult. But each and every one of our Senior Advisors is dedicated to making that transition as easy, as comfortable and as successful as possible. Our seniors have spent decades taking care of us, and now it’s our turn to take care of them—because for them, the right place means everything!”

Oasis Senior Advisors is a free service for seniors, designed to help them find the best senior living options for their specific needs. Launched as an exciting new concept in 2014, it’s taken us just 3 years to celebrate the opening of our 50th location. Today, Oasis Senior Advisors is now successfully up and running in 22 states, with more to come.

There are two reasons we’ve been able to grow so rapidly.

(1) We serve a segment of the population that’s showing explosive growth. Every year, a huge number of seniors in this country decide they can no longer live independently, and they begin looking for the senior housing that will meet their specific needs. However, whether they look on their own or have their grown children helping them, they find such a bewildering array of options––Assisted or Independent Living communities, retirement communities, skilled nursing homes, Alzheimer’s or Residential Care, Hospice and more––they don’t know which way to turn. But they do know making the wrong decision can have serious consequences. And that’s why so many of them are reaching out to Oasis Senior Advisors.

(2) By making senior housing simple, and providing our services in a more caring, more personalized form than other resources our clients might find––and doing it at no cost to them––we’ve rapidly become the quality leader in the industry. Our highly-trained, professional Advisors begin with a personal, in-depth consultation with each client individually, and then we provide a personalized selection of local housing options that will best meet their unique needs. But unlike Internet-based services, we don’t stop there. We even make the appointments, accompany them on their visits, and do whatever it takes to make sure each one is confident and happy with their final decision.