FleetMind Expands Customer-facing Team with New Regional Sales Director for Midwestern US

MONTREAL, Canada – March 14, 2017 - FleetMind Solutions, the award-winning technology leader for “smart truck” systems, announced today the addition of Kevin M. Lewandowski as Regional Sales Director the US Midwestern region. Kevin brings to FleetMind nearly 20 years of experience in business development roles spanning software and services for companies like Routeware, Verizon and Paychex.

“As we continue to expand our customer-facing capabilities, Kevin is a strategic addition to our team in the Midwest,” said Don Diego Padilla II, Vice President of Sales at FleetMind. “He comes to FleetMind with a strong grasp of business-enhancing technologies, including route optimization software, that will add value to waste management firms seeking to run safer, cleaner and more productive fleets. We are delighted to welcome him our team and look forward to introducing him to our constituents.”

“Joining FleetMind was an easy decision for me,” said Kevin. “FleetMind is all about improving waste fleet operations, safety and customer service. This dovetails to my experience and understanding of how technologies can transform businesses. I look forward to working with new and existing customer to figure out how they can best leverage our award-winning onboard computing systems achieve all their fleet performance goals.”

Meet Kevin at Waste Expo 2017 in Booth 1953, May 9-11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. For more information, visit: http://www.fleetmind.com/news/events/

About FleetMind

FleetMind Solutions is the award-winning technology leader for connected “smart truck” solutions for waste management fleets. FleetMind’s technology is derived from over 20 years of developing the most advanced ﬂeet management mobile and software solutions speciﬁcally designed for waste and recycling collection environments. FleetMind systems have been installed in thousands of vehicles across North America. Our products enable the industry’s top ﬂeets to link their drivers and vehicles to business operations in real-time to ensure optimal productivity, safety, sustainability, proﬁtability and customer service. FleetMind is now a member of the Safe Fleet family. For more information, visit: www.fleetmind.com . T o learn about the portfolio of brands owned by FleetMind’s parent company, Safe Fleet, visit www.safefleet.net .

