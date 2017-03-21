Author Encourages Readers to Pursue Their Passion

In this inspiring autobiography, Rosalie shows us how age is not a burden when it comes to pursuing what you have always wanted to become. At forty, she makes a bold move by changing her career path. She gives up her successful teaching profession and pursues her dream of working in the field of creative arts.

Chasing after your dream does not come with an expiration term. As long as you have the passion for it, you can be unstoppable. Dr. Rosalie Contino’s Born to Create proves just that.

“As long as you’re alive, you can make your dreams come true. I’m happy with my choice. I don’t regret anything,” says Rosalie.

Dreams do come true when you put passion and hard work. Just like the author, never be afraid of taking risks. In the end, it’s going to be worth it.

Born to Create was featured at LitFire’s booth during the London Book Fair, held from March 14 to 16, 2017.





Born to Create

Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $24.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Rosalie Contino holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University. She also holds a master’s degree and a doctor’s degree in Educational Theatre from New York University. She worked as a costume designer, costume consultant, and costume lecturer for various productions and events. Her other works include plays entitled Transitions in Taking Care of Daddy and Lights Out!, which earned her honorable mentions from the Writer’s Digest of Playwriting Contests.

More information about the author and her work is available on her website at www.borntocreate.rosaliecontinobooks.com.