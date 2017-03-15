Clinical Psychologist Shares Hope amidst Grief from Husband’s Death

No one knows the pain of losing a spouse better than Freda Cheung, a retired clinical psychologist from UCLA and wife of a Christian clergyman. She long avoided the issue of death to protect herself from the emotional pain of the inevitable. Her husband, who had suffered kidney failure and underwent a quintuplet bypass heart surgery, awaited death with a bit of apprehension.



The inevitable then took place, and Cheung had to come to terms with the grief and loneliness that came with her husband’s death. Even at the funeral, she tried to deny death, telling herself her husband was not the one being buried, that she was just attending another funeral service as a pastor’s wife, and that it was her and her husband’s duty to support grieving church members. But Cheung couldn’t avoid death at that very moment.



The moment Cheung used to avoid talking about had provided her the impetus to write her memoir, “A Song in the Night: A Personal Journey of Hope: Grieving, Healing and Rebuilding.” This is not just a cathartic attempt to deal with a devastating loss of a loved one, but also a testimony of hope and renewed faith in God, who never left her side, even at times when He seemed distant.



Overall, “A Song in the Night” is a heart-warming testimony of a Christian woman who continued her late husband-pastor’s legacy: to preach the Gospel.



“A Song in the Night: A Personal Journey of Hope: Grieving, Healing and Rebuilding”

Written by Freda K. Cheung

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: August 25, 2015

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Author



Freda K. Cheung is a retired Clinical Professor of Behavioral Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. She has served together with her husband in Chinese American Churches for over forty years. Dr. Cheung is well-recognized and lauded Christian speaker on integrating the fields of Biblical theology and Psychology.