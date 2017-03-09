Anthony Craun Named Chief Operating Officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors

Sand Hill Global Advisors, a provider of wealth management services in Silicon Valley, announced today that Director of Operations Anthony Craun, CFA, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Craun will be responsible for managing the firm’s operations, client service, trading and technology teams in addition to overseeing its custodian relationships and the day-to-day execution of Sand Hill’s strategic plan.

“As Sand Hill grows at a rapid pace, it is imperative that we continue to build and maintain the infrastructure necessary to deliver on our reputation as a service-first organization,” Mr. Dombkowski said. “Tony has demonstrated tremendous leadership in implementing a host of scalable and firm-enhancing initiatives throughout his tenure at Sand Hill that have allowed us to expand without compromising the client experience. As a forward thinker, I’m confident that he will have an unwavering commitment to delivering client-focused solutions as the firm continues on its expansionary path.”

“Sand Hill has long been the champion of Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurs, executives, trusted professionals and their families. It is essential in an evolving wealth management industry that firms embrace technological innovation, adapt their service offering and refine their operations to meet the needs of this smart and sophisticated clientele,” Mr. Craun said. “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to partner with my fellow executives and talented colleagues to craft the next generation of wealth management services and continue our pursuit of building the preeminent wealth management firm of Silicon Valley.”

Since joining Sand Hill 11 years ago, Mr. Craun, 38, has served as the Director of Client Services and Director of Operations at the firm and is a long-standing member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Previously, he served in operational capacities at WrapManager and Fisher Investments in the San Francisco Bay Area. Mr. Craun earned his BA in Economics from Wake Forest University, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

About Sand Hill Global Advisors

Sand Hill Global Advisors was founded in 1982 and is based in Palo Alto, California. We are experts in guiding wealthy families and individuals through complex financial transitions. For over three decades, we have partnered with our clients to offer objective advice, customized planning, and sophisticated investment management. For more information about Sand Hill Global Advisors, please visit www.sandhillglobaladvisors.com.