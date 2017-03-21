Contemporary Fable Offers Adults Reflections on Modern Life

Adults will face a rude but much-needed awakening should they flip the pages of the contemporary fable titled “Hector: At Ground Level, A Very Simple Love Story,” a book they must read to (re)gain their life’s direction, contentment and satisfaction (if there are any).



Just like how animals depict human behavior and weaknesses in Aesop’s fables, Hector the hedgehog in the book represents any human being whose entry into middle age pushes them to reflect on life and realize the impact of the decisions and choices they made and actions they took (or the lack thereof) over the course of their lives. While the time past young adulthood seems to be rife with depression and melancholia, it is also an opportunity to come to terms with the past and welcome the hope and opportunities of the future.



“Hector: At Ground Level, A Very Simple Love Story” is sweet, beautiful and poetic, which helps to counter the emotional pain any adult should have while reading this book and reflecting on life at the same time.



“Hector: At Ground Level, A Very Simple Love Story” recently appeared at the 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase held last March 14, 2017.



“Hector: At Ground Level, A Very Simple Love Story”

Written by Gary Finnan

Published by Balboa Press

Published date: May 17, 2013

Paperback Price: $11.99



About the Author



Gary Finnan was born in Scotland, and raised in Zimbabwe and South Africa. He is a writer and sculptor who relocated with his wife and two daughters from South Africa to Healdsburg, California in 1999. Gary works as a consultant and mentor in the wine industry and is a sought after speaker and creativity coach. He has created and runs a successful training seminar series for Sonoma State University, Wine industry Network and Vineyard & Winery Magazine that incorporates business management practices and personal mentoring (P.A.I.N) for owners and organizations in the Wine, Beer and Spirits’ industry.