Seasoned Environmental, Health and Safety Consultant is the Newest Addition at Clark Seif Clark

Clark Seif Clark (CSC) is pleased to announce that Nicole Henson, CMC is now part of the company’s esteemed group of industry professionals. Ms. Henson brings decades of combined forensic engineering, industrial hygiene, indoor air quality, environmental, health and safety experience to benefit Clark Seif Clark’s clients.



Ms. Henson joined the CSC team in February and is based out of the company’s Arizona office. She entered the environmental industry back in 1988 and began performing environmental consulting work in 1992. Her expansive field experience includes mold assessments, bacterial investigations, asbestos surveys, ASTM 1527 Phase I and ASTM E1903 Phase II Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs), ASTM E2018-08 Property Condition Assessments (PCAs), product failure investigations, slip and fall investigations, LVI (Low Velocity Investigations), and more.



In addition to working for other environmental and engineering companies in the past, Ms. Henson has also operated her own consulting firm. This past experience provides her with both extensive field experience and a comprehensive understanding of clients’ needs and expectations. She has been awarded the ACAC Council-Certified Microbial Consultant (CMC) designation and is an AHERA Certified Building Inspector.



“It is a genuine pleasure to have Nicole join our growing CSC team in her role as an environmental consultant and as an environmental, health and safety specialist,” said Derrick A. Denis, V.P. of Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) at Clark Seif Clark. “Her positive industry reputation, her strong work ethic and her commitment to quality blends perfectly with the core values and expectations of our firm and her fellow team members. Adding Nicole to our roster allows CSC to expand our operations and continue to provide our clientele with the high level of service they expect from CSC.”



About Clark Seif Clark

CSC was established in 1989 to help clients in both public and private sectors address indoor air quality, occupational, environmental, and health and safety (EH&S) issues. CSC is a leading provider of these services with multiple offices along the western seaboard and southwest. The company believes in science-based protocols and has a strong background in engineering, making them the preferred environmental consultants to industrial clients, healthcare facilities, architects, schools, builders, contractors, developers and real estate professionals.

