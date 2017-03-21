Poet Critiques Global Upheaval through Poetry in Latest Book

Two-time Poet of The Year Philip Vincent Hermida pays meticulous attention to detail, and through his courage and wit dispenses his unique take on social commentary. In his latest release, “The Autobiography of Chaos,” Hermida laments the decay of modern society, of peoples and their leaders, and the violence, corruption, hypocrisy, confusion, and all the madness that pervade humankind.



Chaotic, it is. If someone with a deeper understanding of historical and current events is to read “The Autobiography of Chaos,” he would be quick to painfully conclude that Chaos (capital C) is the God that we ‘revere’ and fear. In short, Chaos is a pre-eminent being or thought in all cultures and religions.



In colourful language and with rich vocabulary, Hermida tackles plutocracy, police brutality, left-wing extremism, consumerism, weapons of mass destruction, and medical malpractice, among others. He also makes mention of Jesus Christ whom in one poem he refers to as Chaos. Hermida draws his thoughts not only from real life events and personalities but also from the make-believe (the Greek mythology, with its personalities and events that ‘foreshadow’ the turmoil of the current world).



“The Autobiography of Chaos” makes a great accompaniment for the evening news and social and political documentaries and a reference in history and literature classes. The book was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase held last March 14-16, 2017.



“The Autobiography of Chaos”

Written by Philip Vincent Hermida

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date August 18, 2016

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author



Philip Vincent Hermida has won two Poet of the Year awards for 2015 and 2016 from Poetryfest.tv. Born in Teaneck, NJ in 1958, Hermida attended Cornell University and attended one year of medical school. He worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory and has written three books of poetry, “My Summer Years,” “Poetry for a Lifetime,” and “Love Sonnets"