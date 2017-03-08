Is it Possible to Clear Your Genetic Imprint for Yourself and Your Children?

“The personal development industry has blown out over recent years. It provides a range of forums to raise awareness and growth and offers pathways to wellness and success. These appeal to men and women who are focused on fulfilling their potential,” said Personal Development Specialist, Yildiz Sethi.



Sethi said: “The latest developments in epigentics show that we are influenced by what we inherit and in turn have an effect on future generations. There is no doubt parent-child relationships are fundamental in influencing our development. They contribute to how we feel, who we become and how we interact with others. They affect how we present ourselves in the world. It is here our wounding may be perpetuated through generations.”



Many of us vow to do a better job than our parents but go overboard in our zeal to overcompensate and create unintentional effects. This is also problematic. There is no such thing as perfect, and the middle ground of ‘good enough’ is plenty, as this has more balance and leaves room for growth.



The dynamics from family influences become the ‘blue print’ from which we operate in all areas of life. However, when ‘disordered’ they entangle and restrict us. This often feels like a weight and may be experienced as emotional or psychological burdens, blocks or sabotage. When in ‘Good Order’ they support us.



In modern societies many of us think of ourselves as individuals that are self determining entities. In reality this is not totally honest, as we don’t have the whole picture. ‘We are individuals,’ yes, but also the product of all that has gone before us in our family systems. In our family systems we receive love and nurturing. But we also receive unresolved, disturbed senses coming from our connections with our forefathers and mothers. These are unconscious for the most part and may be considered as systemic blocks.



Such patterns can’t be resolved by affirmations, attempting to change behaviour, willpower or positive thinking alone. This is why coaching, personal development or counselling are insufficient to deal with them effectively. Instead, a systemic process is better equipped to deal with such patterns. The process of Family Constellations is effective at resolving systemic blocks.



Systemic Constellations is a process that resolves the underlying dynamics that holds us back. The Constellation process originated in Germany and is becoming recognised world-wide as an effective way of resolving systemic blocks. This often requires one session and may take place in a group process or private session. Through systemic resolutions it is possible to reset the ‘blue print’ of how we operate in life. A new inner-world is formed from which new possibilities may arise.



From an epigentic perspective this provides the opportunity to heal personal wounds for yourself and pass on a clearer genetic ‘blue-print’ to your children.



Sethi presents these ideas in her book “Rapid Core Healing Pathways to Growth and Emotional Healing” (2016); available from Amazon or www.rapidcorehealingbook.com



Yildiz Sethi has been running Family Constellations workshops and private sessions since 2005 and offers training. For more information see www.familyconstellations.com.au



Yildiz is the founder of two psychotherapies, a clinical hypnotherapist, Family Constellations facilitator and educator/trainer and author of three books. Her latest book is “Rapid Core Healing Pathways to Growth and Emotional Healing” (2016). Yildiz lives and runs a private practice in Brisbane, Australia, travelling nationally and globally to train clinicians and run workshops for the general public.



For more information, visit: www.yildizsethi.com, and to engage in what Yildiz Sethi has to offer, go to: www.rapidcorehealing.com.