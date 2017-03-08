Cenveo Publisher Services Launches Peer Review Management Services

Cenveo Publisher Services, a division of Cenveo, Inc. (NYSE: CVO), launches peer review management services for journal publishers. Journal publishers depend on the peer review process to validate research and uphold the quality of published articles. With deep expertise in scholarly publishing, Cenveo’s staff is fluent in all peer review models as well as the nuances of major peer review systems.



Cenveo Publisher Services is the only American-owned service provider that combines the technology, experience, and end-to-end support of onshore and offshore teams. This translates to a peer review management model with a hybrid team structure, providing publishers with onshore management, offshore cost savings, and dual shore publishing expertise.



Customized peer review management solutions are based on each publisher’s workflows and business requirements. Peer review management is offered as a stand-alone service or integrated with Cenveo’s full-service journal production model. Dedicated staff work exclusively on peer review---maintaining deadlines, communicating with reviewers, and streamlining responses to authors.



“Our mission is to support both commercial and scholarly journal publishers with services that ensure editorial excellence while demonstrating time and cost savings,” explains Debbie McClanahan, Vice President of Publishing Services. “Peer review management fits well in our service portfolio because we’ve been working with the STM publishing industry for more than 135 years and peer review is most certainly the cornerstone of scholarly publishing.”



The service is bundled with regular performance reports that detail submission numbers, processing times, decision rates, and more. To learn about Cenveo’s peer review management services, please visit www.CenveoPublisherServices.com.



About Cenveo Publisher Services

Cenveo Publisher Services, a Cadmus Journal services company, is the industry leader in transformative publishing solutions. Cenveo Publisher Services provides expert content services and innovative technology solutions that drive revenue growth, streamline operations, and ensure editorial excellence. With The Publisher’s Office and The Design Studio, Cenveo provides full-service editorial, management, production, and art & design support for print and digital products across the publishing spectrum. For more information, please visit www.cenveopublisherservices.com



About Cenveo

Cenveo (NYSE: CVO), world headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading global provider of print and related resources, offering world-class solutions in the areas of custom labels, envelopes, commercial print, content management and publisher solutions. The company provides a one-stop offering through services ranging from design and content management to fulfillment and distribution. With a worldwide distribution platform, we pride ourselves on delivering quality solutions and service every day to our customers. For more information please visit us at www.cenveo.com.