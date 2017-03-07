New IDC Research Highlights Impact of Blockchain on Data and Data Management

International Data Corporation (IDC) has just published a study that assesses the implications that blockchain will have on multiple data technologies: persistence, integration, migration, and analytics.

Blockchain – A Data Management, Integration, and Integrity Disruptor? (Doc #US42074217) evaluates the differences between public versus private blockchains, consensus mechanism, smart contracts, and side chains from a data perspective. It provides insight into how blockchain technology could disrupt data management, integration and integrity processes and technology. The study also references IDC’s four forces that are driving distributed ledger technology (DLT) innovation, stressing the need for industry vertical institutions, technology vendors and service providers, regulators, and consortiums to become involved in blockchain technology development and deployment, or risk disruption.

“Just as blockchain and distributed ledger technologies are disintermediating financial transactions and disrupting financial services, they also have the potential to disintermediate and disrupt data management, integration and governance processes and technologies, thereby making data trusted, available, secure, and compliant for everyone. IDC believes that blockchain innovations will provide data with integrity: data that is trusted, secure, compliant, and available to all parties that have an interest,” said Stewart Bond, director, Data Integration and Integrity Software research.

For the full results of this technology assessment, visit www.IDC.com or contact sales@idc.com.

