Floodwaters in San Jose and Surrounding Areas Cause Widespread Damage and Mold Concerns

Heavy rains in California during February caused flooding in many parts of the state. Particularly hard-hit areas were parts of San Jose where the Coyote Creek floodwaters caused the mandatory evacuation of at least 14,000 residents.

Schools, businesses and countless homes were inundated by the floodwaters that have caused extensive damage. As residents and business owners begin the long process of cleaning up their properties and filing insurance claims, they need to be aware of the potential presence of microbial and chemical contaminants that may now be present.

Floodwaters can introduce sewage and chemical pollutants, and wet properties can quickly turn into a breeding ground for mold. Mold growing almost anywhere in a building can cause indoor air quality (IAQ) problems and health concerns for building occupants. When inhaled, some types of mold can cause disease in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system, trigger asthma in others, and cause allergic reactions in many.

“Even people in properties not directly touched by the floodwaters need to be on the lookout for water damage from the heavy rains,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Property owners and tenants with leaking roofs, windows or siding could also develop mold problems in a short period of time if they were not properly dried. Attics, basements and crawlspaces are often highly susceptible to water damage and mold growth following these extreme weather events. In older properties, people should also be aware of the potential for asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paints that could cause exposure risks during cleanup, repair and rebuilding activities of damaged properties.”

To identify mold, bacteria, chemical pollutants, lead-based paints and asbestos, LA Testing offers analytical services, sampling supplies and easy-to-use test kits. To learn more about this or other indoor air quality testing, environmental, occupational, health and safety issues, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to indoor environmental test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

