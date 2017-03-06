Datavail Announces Acquisition of AdvancedEPM Consulting

Datavail, a leading provider of managed services for database management, analytics, and application life cycle management, today announced the acquisition of AdvancedEPM Consulting, an Oracle Platinum Partner focused on Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions.

The acquisition of AdvancedEPM is part of Datavail’s growth strategy to build on Datavail’s core capabilities in data and application operation and integration. AdvancedEPM’s expertise in Oracle application cloud implementation and customization will be combined with Datavail’s expertise to create an end-to-end application life cycle offering to support the Oracle EPM solution stack.

As a Platinum-level member of the Oracle® PartnerNetwork and an Oracle Accelerate solution provider, AdvancedEPM has extensive, hands-on application expertise, deep functional knowledge, and integrated technical skills across Oracle’s Enterprise Performance Management product suite. Founded in 2007, AdvancedEPM has core competencies in the Oracle Hyperion Planning, Oracle Essbase, Oracle Hyperion Financial Management, Oracle Data Relationship Management products with application and industry specializations in Accelerate for Midsize Companies, Financial Services, High Technology, Natural Resources, Industrial Manufacturing, Chemicals, Wholesale Distribution, Consumer Goods, Oracle Planning Budgeting Cloud Services (PBCS), and Enterprise Performance Reporting Cloud Service (EPRCS).

AdvancedEPM recently launched the Oracle-Hyperion EPM Toolbox 3.0, which is a collection of tools that simplify the administration tasks associated with managing and supporting EPM solutions. The toolbox is designed to help system administrators be more efficient and productive by providing pre-built utilities and scripts.

“AdvancedEPM is one of the leaders in helping companies leverage Oracle’s cloud-based planning and budgeting solutions, and has some of the most experienced consultants in the Oracle Hyperion space,” said Scott Frock, COO of Datavail. “We are excited to add them to the ever-growing Datavail team as part of our Oracle services expansion.”

Datavail manages the data services for hundreds of clients, both on premise and in the cloud, and works with those clients on comprehensive, end-to-end managed operations, and support.

Todd Rebner, Founder & CEO of AdvancedEPM, will remain with the organization to head Datavail’s EPM Practice. “I am excited to be able to combine the strength of AdvancedEPM consultants with Datavail’s support platform to fill a gap in the market for full-service Enterprise Performance Management services,” said Rebner. “The nimbleness of AdvancedEPM in helping customers quickly and efficiently implement EPM solutions will be strengthened by Datavail’s mature managed service capability.”

This acquisition is the third by Datavail in the past year. It acquired Art of BI, an Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) consultancy, in July 2016; and Navantis, a Canadian-based Microsoft consultancy, in January 2017. The acquisitions were enabled by Datavail’s new $47 million capital funding round in December 2015 designed to enable future growth initiatives, including expansion into markets adjacent to the database and enterprise data management services market.

About Datavail

Datavail provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics, and applications and specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint. Datavail is a leading provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database, applications and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and staffing. With more than 850 employees on payroll and core operations in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.

About AdvancedEPM Consulting

AdvancedEPM Consulting, Inc. is a premier information technology consulting firm and Platinum-level member in OPN, exclusively focused on Oracle Hyperion Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions. AdvancedEPM Consulting distributes the Hyperion Toolbox 3.0 diagnostic software to its customers. For more information, visit www.advancedepm.com.

###





