Residential and Occupational Exposure Risks to Solvents in Puerto Rico

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), millions of workers in the United States are exposed to solvents on a daily basis. The agency goes on to state that solvents share many chemical, physical and biological properties that warrant national attention be directed to them as a group. In addition, many solvent groups or individual substances have special properties requiring more specialized control measures.



The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) describes solvents as substances that are capable of dissolving or dispersing one or more other substances. Most solvents are liquids, but they can also in a gas form. Tox Town, hosted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, states that the term solvent usually refers to organic solvents, meaning it contains carbon. Organic solvents can be classified into three main types; these include oxygenated solvents, hydrocarbon solvents and halogenated solvents.



In occupational settings, people can be exposed to solvents if their work involves dip cleaning, vapor degreasing, manufacturing that uses glues and adhesives, paint stripping, fueling, transferring flammable solvents, painting, offset printing, dry cleaning, installing carpets, and cleaning electronics, automotive parts, engines and circuit boards. Workers may also be exposed if they are involved with manufacturing soap, printed circuit boards, semiconductors, personal care products, pharmaceuticals or textiles among other occupations.



In the home, people can be exposed to solvents when using cleaning products, personal care products, nail polish remover, paints, glues, adhesives and various other household products. Children exposed to high levels of solvents may suffer from asthma.



“People can be exposed to solvents by breathing them, absorbing them through the skin or by swallowing them,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “OSHA reports that health hazards associated with solvent exposures include toxicity to the nervous system, reproductive damage, liver and kidney damage, respiratory impairment, cancer and dermatitis.”



