College Teacher’s Debut Novel Shows Potential as A Drama Movie

Should film producers search for new material, they should read North Carolina author Margaret Garrison’s debut novel “Prez: A Story of Love” for inspiration. In fact, they should produce a movie out of it for the novel already has all the elements of a potential blockbuster.



For one, “Prez: A Story of Love” features a female main character who holds a position of power in a regional university but finds herself in a series of personal struggles over family issues, workplace conflict, forbidden love, and illness. Conflict, drama and intrigue are in the mix to allow readers a highly intense and heart-warming read.



In this age of women’s rights and gender equality, “Prez: A Story of Love” resonates with women executives and other women in positions of power who had strived and survived under challenging conditions to reach the place they are now and enjoy the prestige they were denied in the past.



“Prez: A Story of Love” will appear at the 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase this coming Mar 14-16, 2017.



“Prez: A Story of Love”

Written by Margaret Garrison

Published by Abbott Press

Published date: July 11, 2014

Paperback price: $24.99



About the Author



Margaret Garrison grew up in Concord, North Carolina, a part of North Carolina’s Piedmont region that appears in her novel. She spent an exchange year at Japan’s International Christian University in Tokyo. She earned an undergraduate degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University and a Master of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her extensive career has included several years in high school and college teaching and in university marketing and communications in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Indiana. She lives today in North Carolina. “Prez: A Story of Love” is her first novel.

