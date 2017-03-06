Attorney Brad Parker Publishes Informative Literature in the Personal Injury Industry

Personal Injury Attorney Brad Parker of the Parker Law Firm is proud to announce that he has authored two new books in the area of auto accidents and personal injury that were published in late 2016. His most recent books are titled “Auto Accidents, Personal Injuries, and Wrongful Death Lawsuits: Information That May Be Helpful if You or a Loved One Have Been Injured or Killed Due to the Negligence or Wrongdoing of Others,” and “Commercial Vehicle Collisions in Texas: Things you Should Know & Questions You Should Ask After Being Involved in a Trucking Accident.” Both titles provide readers with a host of useful information and tips for each stage of numerous personal injury claims processes.

Brad Parker states that he authored the books to get his audience to better understand what all goes into prosecuting a claim and the level of intricacy involved. “I hope to educate the reader and give them an understanding and appreciation that the insurance companies are not there to help, but rather to try and avoid paying on the claims,” Parker says. Parker genuinely cares about the well-being of his clients, potential clients and any individual who may have incurred damages through a personal injury. He cautions readers that “while you can handle these matters on your own, the more complicated the claim the more you need to get an attorney involved sooner rather than later. These can be very complicated cases, and the insurance companies are not there to help you but to avoid being liable and thus having to pay the claim or pay as little as possible.”

If you are enduring the uncertainty that comes with filing an auto accident or other type of personal injury claim or are just interested in obtaining information on the claims processes in general, attaining a copy of one of Parker’s books may be beneficial. Both books are available for hard-copy purchase on Amazon and Kindle or can be accessed through a free e-download on the Parker Law Firm’s website at www.parkerlawfirm.com.

