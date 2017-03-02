Author Teaches a Unique Method of Connecting with God through Jesus Christ

Peter Aiello says that the purpose of his newest book is to present a “unique Biblical method” to help readers find their way back to God. He believes that it isn’t as hard as people like to believe. There are no complicated formulas—just a simple act of surrender and “self-abandonment” towards God, through Jesus Christ.

Devout Christian and author Peter Aiello published his biblical self-help book entitled “Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality for Inner Peace and Strength.”

Peter Aiello says that the purpose of his newest book is to present a “unique Biblical method” to help readers find their way back to God. He believes that it isn’t as hard as people like to believe. There are no complicated formulas—just a simple act of surrender and “self-abandonment” towards God, through Jesus Christ.

Aiello describes his book as a synthesis of psychology, spirituality, and theology. He believes that Christianity in modern times is primarily practiced in “legalistic” terms. He emphasizes that most human weaknesses are manifested in people’s worries, anger, addiction, and unforgiving ways. Spirituality, he asserts, should be attained by availing oneself to the original and pure spirituality presented in the Bible—without the “viruses” imposed by contemporary Christian beliefs.

“Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality for Inner Peace and Strength” is available in selected online book retailers. A free copy of the book is available for download at www.hiddentreasure.website.

“Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality for Inner Peace and Strength”

Written by Peter Aiello

Paperback | $13.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers. Go to www.hiddentreasure.website for a free download of the entire revised book.

About the Author

Peter Aiello surrendered himself to God at the age of thirty-one, and received the strength to overcome his sexual promiscuity; and was then able to commit himself to celibacy. For more information about Peter Aiello, visit his webpage, www.sites.google.com/site/aiellopeter01.