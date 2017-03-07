For Chicago Woman, The Way to Healing and Comfort is Through the Stomach

Every Christian receives a unique calling to serve in a ministry of their choice, and God provides him/her with the skill(s) or talent(s) to go on a mission. One Chicago minister received a calling to minister to people who deal with grief and loss, and this she does with food. Emma Talley Washington, who is also a teacher, penned “The Secret to Healing and Finding Comfort: Recovering from Grief with Soul Food (food for the soul)” as a gift to people who feel sorrowful and need a way to resolve their grief.



In this book, the author offers her late mother’s recipes, but with a disclaimer: the dishes are not quick and easy to cook and prepare, and they use real food, not instant items, that required prolonged heating time. As recovering from grief requires time and work, Washington believes cooking good food does too, especially if it is food one will serve to the aggrieved or else to build close relationship with people.



“The Secret to Healing and Finding Comfort” doubles as a cookbook and journal, though she rejects both labels. What she wants out of her book is that readers reflect and recollect good memories over food, appreciate their meals especially when they enjoy it with other people, and find solace in doing kitchen work.



“The Secret to Healing and Finding Comfort: Recovering from Grief with Soul Food (food for the soul)”

Written by Emma Talley Washington

Published by iUniverse

Published date: January 29, 2016

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



E. Talley Washington, a teacher and a minister, lives in Chicago, Illinois. Her hobbies are flower and vegetable gardening, herbs, natural healing, and cooking. She has experienced deep grief and now ministers to the sick and the bereaved. Washington studied Pastoral Care and is a graduate of the School of Theology of Virginia Union University (STVU). A version of this book was previously published as “My Mother’s Box of Secrets.”



Post event quote: Through her cookbook-journal, Emma T. Washington helps aggrieved persons find healing and comfort in the most unlikely place on earth: the kitchen.