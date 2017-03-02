Agilent Technologies Introduces Postnatal Assay for Detection of Genetic Anomalies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay for diagnostic use: the GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay. This assay will enable clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies earlier and more accurately than traditional methods can.

Such anomalies have been associated with developmental delay, intellectual disability, autism, congenital irregularities and dysmorphic features in children and adults.

The GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay is the result of an extensive clinical validation and brings CGH technology into diagnostics. This assay is based on Agilent’s proprietary array for comparative genomic hybridization providing data on copy number variations and absence of heterozygosity, and will carry CE Marking for in vitro diagnostics.

By helping to identify a definitive genetic diagnosis, the assay can rapidly change the focus of a medical investigation from finding the cause to administering appropriate medical care and family support.

“The GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay has been developed for cytogenetic laboratories, combining high-quality data with easy laboratory setup and streamlined protocols,” said Herman Verrelst, Agilent vice president and general manager of the company’s Genomics Solutions Division and Clinical Applications Division. “From DNA to data analysis, this assay allows for easy implementation into the clinical routine.”

Verrelst noted that GenetiSure Dx is a validated solution that will help clinical labs implement important cytogenetic testing.

