Zume Pizza Ranks No. 1 On Inaugural CNBC Upstart 25 List

Today Zume Pizza, the only company where robots and pizza nerds work together to make and deliver America’s favorite food, announced it was named No. 1 on CNBC’s first-ever Upstart 25 list. Upstart 25 is an exclusive list ranking the top 25 brightest, most intriguing, young startups poised to become the great companies of tomorrow.

Zume Pizza is a technology-enabled food company whose mission is to create a world where nutritious food is affordable and easily accessible for every single person. With the recent launch of its Food Delivery Vehicle, Zume Pizza’s patented “Baked on The Way” (BOTW) technology is doing just that: delivering healthier pizza options with 100 percent locally sourced ingredients throughout the Bay Area, since opening its kitchen in April 2016.

“Pizza is a $40 billion per year industry in the U.S. alone, but it’s rife with problems like little-to-no nutritional value, poor quality product, slow service, the list goes on,” said Julia Collins, co-founder and co-CEO. “When my co-founder and co-CEO Alex Garden and I first met, we gave ourselves permission to rework every part of the pizza making and delivery process, from the ingredients to the preparation to the packaging. We’re thrilled to see our approach recognized among so many other visionary companies.”

By fostering a “co-botting” environment where a team of humans works alongside intelligent robots that automate the rote tasks associated with food preparation, Zume Pizza can craft and deliver the freshest pizza possible. By using automation, Zume Pizza is able to invest in the highest-quality ingredients sourced from farmers less than 100 miles from its headquarters. In creating preservative-free pizzas with the most flavorful ingredients, Zume’s pizza naturally has 40 percent fewer calories and half the fat of national chains.

Zume Pizza’s use of automation also enables them to invest in the success of its 76 employees, who each has fully subsidized medical insurance, shares in the company, and highly competitive wages, along with sponsored support and training to move into areas of the organization that most interest them.

“As we work towards becoming the ‘Amazon of food,’ this is a tremendous motivator to further our momentum and reach,” said Alex Garden, co-founder and co-CEO of Zume Pizza. “Looking to the future, we plan to expand our delivery region and deliver the freshest, most flavorful pizza to the entire Bay Area, and beyond. We won’t stop until everyone has access to healthier, more affordable food options.”

To see a full list of the deserving companies, go to: http://www.cnbc.com/2017/02/28/the-inaugural-cnbc-upstart-25-promising-young-start-ups.html

To order a Zume Pizza and learn more about the company today, go to ZumePizza.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play