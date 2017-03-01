Celebrate the 20th Read Across America Day with the Release of a New Book for Reluctant Readers

March 2nd is Read Across America Day. The 20th annual celebration that falls on the birthday of Dr. Seuss, marks the fun and importance of reading. In schools across the Country, teachers and volunteers wear silly hats, like the Cat in the Hat, while reading to kids. These fun celebrations pay tribute to the man who has made perhaps the greatest impact in literacy for kids.

To mark the day and its spirit, Lunazul Publishing is releasing the sequel to the bestselling graphic novel for reluctant readers, “Heavy Sketches Volume II.”

Author, Red Rohl is a 20-year teaching veteran for at-risk students. Taking inspiration from Dr. Seuss, Rohl developed the “Heavy Sketches” series as a creative means to connect visuals with the subjects he was teaching. These books feature 30-years worth of Rohl’s original illustrations combined with facts, fiction, and educational content that strikes the perfect balance between the likes of kids and adults.

According to Rohl: “Over the years, I have seen the joy and inspiration the Dr. Seuss books have brought to my younger students. ‘Heavy Sketches’ is a book that is meant to ignite a love of reading in older kids - inspiring them to pursue their dreams, never give up hope, and become what they have within them to be.”

To celebrate the launch of “Heavy Sketches Volume II” and the 20th Read Across America Day, Lunazul Publishing is offering a free download at www.heavysketches.com. Marking our commitment to literacy for children, for the entire month of March, for every 10 books sold on the website, sets of “Heavy Sketches” Volumes I and II will be donated to school classrooms across the U.S.