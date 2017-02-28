A2 Hosting Announces Default PHP 7 And HTTPS Support Meeting New WordPress Hosting Recommendations

Ann Arbor, MI – February 28, 2017 - High performance hosting provider A2 Hosting has announced they are now supporting both PHP 7 and HTTPS by default on their hosting accounts. This A2 Hosting news will be particularly beneficial to WordPress Hosting (https://www.a2hosting.com/wordpress-hosting) users as the software platform recently has begun to recommend choosing a host who offers both PHP 7 and HTTPS support. A2 Hosting accounts now requires zero configuration to meet WordPress’ Hosting recommendations. While great for WordPress customers, users of all software platforms can also enjoy A2 Hosting’s default PHP 7 and SSL encrypted environment. Joomla, Drupal, OpenCart, Magento and PrestaShop are just a few examples of solutions that will benefit from A2 Hosting’s enhanced environment. Additionally, each of these software solutions, including WordPress, can come pre-installed on an A2 Hosting account for a completely user-friendly experience.

A2 Hosting was one of the first hosts to offer PHP 7 Hosting, having launched the service back in July of 2015. This means WordPress users will be hosting their sites with a highly experienced provider. Being an early PHP 7 Hosting adopter was driven by A2 Hosting’s focus on offering the fastest web technologies. Tests have shown PHP 7 has performed 100% faster, and even better in some tests, compared to the previous PHP version 5.6. Customers who require older PHP versions can still use the PHP switcher tool found in their A2 Hosting cPanel account to freely change their version on demand.

The HTTPS portion of A2 Hosting’s WordPress setup is completed with Let’s Encrypt SSL encryption. Let’s Encrypt provides A2 Hosting users with free SSL Certificates that are just as secure as paid SSL options. Let’s Encrypt will create secure connections and ensures sites and visitors are protected by the most modern security practices.

“A2 Hosting is focused on making easy-to-use solutions as well as doing everything we can to offer the fastest and most secure hosting possible“, commented Marketing Manager Brad Litwin on A2 Hosting’s announcement. ”It’s clear that all software users who select A2 Hosting are going to get the fastest, easiest and most secure environment by default, all based on the recommendations of WordPress themselves. Over 11% of WordPress sites are already using PHP 7 and HTTPS to help power their sites and that number is only going to increase moving forward. All of our users, whether they’re using WordPress or another solution such as Drupal, Joomla or OpenCart are each going to get this optimized environment immediately upon signing up for an account with A2 Hosting.”

When signing up for a WordPress Hosting account, users get the added benefit of A2 Hosting’s exclusive A2 Optimized setup. A2 Optimized is the result of A2 Hosting’s team spending many hours testing to determine the very best WordPress setup and eliminates the guesswork of how to get the fastest and most secure configuration. Instead of installing and testing speed and security plugins that can actually slow down a site, WordPress sites hosted at A2 Hosting come pre-configured with the best speed and security settings. Users can further improve their site’s performance by selecting A2 Hosting’s Turbo Servers option. Turbo Servers feature up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing WordPress Hosting providers.

In addition to enjoying high speed and secure solutions, all A2 Hosting users will have their sites hosted on an ultra-reliable server backed by their 99.9% Uptime Guarantee. Each A2 Hosting solution can be tested completely risk free with the use of their Anytime Money Back Guarantee.

About A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting company located in Ann Arbor, MI. A2 Hosting provides their customers with ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from their Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable and developer friendly website hosting for personal homepages up to full service solutions for businesses of all sizes, based in all locations. Each A2 Hosting service is hosted on their fine tuned SwiftServer Hosting platform. Customers seeking an additional speed boost can host on A2 Hosting’s Turbo Servers featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing hosts.

To learn more about A2 Hosting, visit https://www.a2hosting.com

About WordPress

WordPress started in 2003 with a single bit of code to enhance the typography of everyday writing and with fewer users than you can count on your fingers and toes. Since then it has grown to be the largest self-hosted blogging tool in the world, used on millions of sites and seen by tens of millions of people every day. WordPress started as just a blogging system, but has evolved to be used as a full content management system and so much more through the use of thousands of plugins, widgets and themes. WordPress is limited only by your imagination.

To learn more about WordPress, visit https://wordpress.org

About Let’s Encrypt

Let’s Encrypt is a certificate authority that provides free certificates for Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption through automation. Let’s Encrypt was designed to eliminate complexities surrounding manual creation, validation, signing, installation and the renewal of SSL certificates for secure websites. The key principles of Let’s Encrypt include being free, automated, secure and transparent. Since its official launch in April of 2016, Let’s Encrypt has issued over 20 million certificates.

To learn more about Let’s Encrypt, visit https://letsencrypt.org/

