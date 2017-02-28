West Virginia DMV installs self-service kiosks in Sheetz stores

West Virginia residents can now renew vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses at Sheetz stores in Beckley and Star City. The West Virginia DMV Now kiosks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week inside the two convenience stores. A third kiosk at the Kanawha City DMV branch in Charleston is available during office hours.

WV DMV Now kiosk locations:

Sheetz store # 482, 1408 Eisenhower Dr., Beckley WV 25801.

Sheetz store #486, 3522 Monongahela Blvd, Star City WV 26505

Kanawha City DMV, 5707 MacCorkle Ave SE, Suite 400, Charleston WV 25317

“The West Virginia DMV self-service kiosks allow citizens a convenient alternative to visiting DMV offices”, states WV DMV Commissioner Pat Reed.

Users can follow the easy-to-use touch screen, assisted by voice prompts, to renew their vehicle registration or their driver’s license in as little as two minutes. West Virginia DMV Now kiosks accept credit or debit card payments.

Intellectual Technology Inc. (ITI) manages the installation and maintenance of the kiosks, in partnership with the West Virginia DMV.

For more information on West Virginia DMV Now kiosks visit www.transportation.wv.gov/dmv/pages/dmv-now.aspx and www.facebook.com/WVDMVNow.

About ITI:

ITI is the leading provider of unique DMV on Demand solutions that help motor vehicle agencies add efficiencies and security to processing motor vehicle transactions. Learn more at www.iti4dmv.com.



About Sheetz:

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, with more than $6.9 billion in revenue and more than 17,500 employees. The company operates over 535 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Learn more at www.sheetz.com.