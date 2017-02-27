Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook Just Published by Frederick Fichman Publishing Company

JUST PUBLISHED. Frederick Fichman Publishing company has just published its latest book, “The Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook, A Primer for the Gourmet Chef.” This book is designed for the home chef who wants to know everything about preparing a full meal from beginning to end. The step-by-step instructions offer ingredient lists, food preparation, cooking, and table setting and presentation. Meals include Prime Rib, Veal Marsala, Steak Diane, Sunday Brunch, Oven Fried Chicken and five other meals. Details for preparation and serving are complete and comprehensive including all side dishes, starters as well as deserts.

This book is published digitally on Amazon Kindle and will be available for free during an Amazon Kindle promotion period starting on Friday, March 3, 2017 that will run until Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The book is available on Amazon at: www.amzn.to/2lilOWc.

This book includes 10 complete meals and has been updated on March 1, 2017. It includes full color pictures for the main entrée and a special Sour Cream Chocolate Cake recipe as a bonus at the end of the book.

“The Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook, A Primer for the Gourmet Chef” is also available in print on Amazon subsidiary CreateSpace at: https://www.createspace.com/6968405.

This cookbook is the first edition for a series of full meal cookbooks that will be published in 2017. It is part of the growing library of books for Frederick Fichman Publishing and JournalsCentral dot com.

These books are authored by Frederick Fichman. Mr. Fichman currently has 94 books fiction and non-fiction books published on Amazon and Amazon Create Space.