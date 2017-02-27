Bad Axe Products is Proud to Introduce Particulate Conqueror

Bad Axe Products, LLC, recently introduced a new product to the restoration and remediation industry that is improving project processes and enhancing post-remedial clearance results. Known as Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror (aka Bad Axe PC), the product is soon to become a project mainstay.



As the name implies, this innovative solution is already making a name for itself with those who have put it to use. Unparalleled product effectiveness, ease of use, and value are just a few of the reasons. From the first time it is utilized, Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror impacts the way remediation, demolition, and water- and fire-restoration cleanup projects in residential and commercial properties take place.



Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror is a blend of uniquely charged surfactants used as a cleaning aid. It is a water-soluble resin that can be fogged in the air or applied directly to surfaces. It surrounds contaminants that are both airborne and surface-borne and immobilizes the contaminants on surfaces to be cleaned before, during, and after the remediation or restoration procedure. The end result is superior contamination control of the workplace and adjoining spaces as compared to anything currently on the market.



“After vigorous product development, we are extremely pleased and proud to be able to offer Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror to the restoration and remediation marketplace,” said Chris Heller with Bad Axe Products, LLC. “This dynamic-changing solution contains no heavy metals or fragrances, is non-reactive, VOC compliant, and corrosion- and abrasion-resistant. When incorporated into a project following simple instructions, Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror will immediately enhance the remedial process, and improve air sampling and lift tests. This means more efficient operations, improved clearance tests, and enhanced profits.”



To learn more about Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror or other restoration and remediation products, please visit www.BadAxeProducts.com or www.FastMoldRemoval.com, email cmh@moldsolutionsintl.com or call 815-277-5100.



About Bad Axe Products, LLC

Bad Axe Products, LLC, formerly Healthy Home Solutions, LLC, is the manufacturer of industry leading products, including MMR mold stain remover. The company is based in Frankfort, Illinois and distributes their products through www.BadAxeProducts.com, www.FastMoldRemoval.com, through Jon-Don and other distributors. Bad Axe Products has announced an aggressive rollout of new products to enhance industry standard practices and streamline field technician efforts. These products will be supported by a cutting-edge marketing campaign starting in the spring of 2017.

