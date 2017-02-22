Presenting a New Revelation to Cleanse Your Heart and Mind

A fresh new outlook on spiritual enlightenment is at your fingertips courtesy of author Timothy Leigh Walker and his profound new book, “Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind”. Seeking to replenish the missing essential elements of our connection to God, the book is an eye-opening discourse that will awaken your inner aspect to a higher divine level. Timothy writes with a knowledgeable and ardent passion, and readers will be inspired by the level of spiritual commitment that the author has infused in his published work that speaks to a broad audience who are deeply devoted to their faith in God.



The book presents a simple yet comprehensive look into cleansing the heart and mind from negative energies and embracing the power of God to renew everything that is deemed uninspired. Brevity is another strong asset of this wonderful book, as the author highlights his points in a clear, concise manner so readers will get the gist without any superfluous details. Truthful and wholly motivational, “Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind” is a vital book to empower your soul and reaffirm your belief in God.



Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind

Written by Timothy L. Walker

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: April 27, 2016

Paperback: $13.99



About the Author



Born on August 23, 1957 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Mr. Timothy Walker has one sister and one brother. After graduating from Harrisonburg High School in 1976, Mr. Walker entered the Army and served 21 years of combined service in the Army & Army Reserves. He was a Sergeant First Class (E-7) when he got out, and married Carletta E. Strother in 1983. The couple had a son named Caleb R. Walker who was born in December 1990. In 1994, he surrendered his life to God (YHVH) because of his faith in Jesus Christ. He currently serves as a Lead Instrumentation Technician III for The County of Fairfax Wastewater Collection Division since May 2014.