Doctor Publishes a Memoir on Written Evidences of His Life

The book freezes time as the reader is immersed in the author’s world where cellphones, e-mails, and social media do not yet dictate the means of communication. Leighton puts the collection of letters into proper documentation.

Professor and physician Richard Leighton captures the hearts of readers through a series of letters that encapsulate his journey in the past. His book, Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters, takes the reader back to the 1940s to 1980s in the form of over five hundred letters kept by his loved ones and discovered by his nephew.

Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters stores precious lessons that the author has failed to remember. “I realized that in addition to bringing to memory so many past events, my reading of the letters reminded me of lessons I had learned connected with these occurrences: lessons that became invaluable to me as I evolved from a schoolboy into a physician and educator,” Leighton writes.

Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters

Written by Richard Leighton

About the Author

Dr. Richard Leighton earned his medical degree at the University of Maryland. He completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at Ohio State University. He was appointed dean of the medical school at the former Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. Currently, he is chairman of the Institutional Review Board at Memorial Health University Medical Center, and a Professor of Medicine at Mercer University, Savannah Campus. He has authored over ninety publications focusing on cardiovascular disease.