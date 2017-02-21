Mold Contamination Damages Historical Home

The Hartford Courant recently reported that the home of the historical author, Mark Twain, located in Connecticut, will be undergoing extensive mold remediation in the upcoming months due to a defective HVAC system and leaky roof. The author and his family lived in the home from 1874 to 1981 and it has since been converted into a museum. Reportedly, the mold impacted at least 5,000 of the museum’s 16,000 artifacts.

Wherever moisture or improper ventilation is a concern, mold could be growing. Mold typically grows on moist or water-damaged materials. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor humidity can prompt the growth of mold and it can begin to grow in as short 24-48 hours. In the home, mold is most commonly in basements and crawl spaces where air flow is poor. Mold is also a known allergen and can even trigger asthma attacks. Symptoms of mold allergies include headaches, sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rashes.

“Since mold growth is not always visible and can be hidden to the naked eye, it’s important to conduct routine mold testing,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Microbiology at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Mold can even produce potentially toxic substances called mycotoxins, which is another reason to check for potential mold issues. In some cases, untreated or hidden mold in a building can also damage personal belongings and lead to further remediation efforts and costs.”

A number of EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s laboratories hold certification from the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA-LAP), LLC’s Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for mold testing throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL offers interpretive mold reports allowing easy explanation of elevated levels. In addition to mold testing services, the laboratory supplies easy-to-use home test kits, sampling supplies and monitoring equipment. To learn more about mold investigation and report interpretation, click here to view EMSL’s free webinars that can be viewed anytime, anyplace.

EMSL provides a wide range of environmental laboratory testing services and supplies to identify mold and other microbial pollutants. To learn more about indoor air quality and environmental testing for mold and other microorganisms, please visit www.EMSL.com, www.EMSLTestKits.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

