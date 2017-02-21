Ottawa Asbestos Testing Lab Offers NIOSH 582 Equivalency Course

EMSL Canada, Inc. will be hosting a NIOSH 582 Equivalency Course in Ottawa, Ontario on Tuesday, April 18 – Thursday, April 21, 2017. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the training that will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The NIOSH 582 Equivalency Course will cover a course overview, asbestos regulations, phase contrast microscopy (PCM) and the NIOSH 7400 Method. This training will also provide in-depth sampling information such as sample receiving, handling, preparation, analysis and reporting. This course will supply students PT samples to analyze and also a final written exam.

“This course not only offers necessary information, but provides students with a hands-on learning experience so they can become well-rounded in sampling and evaluating airborne asbestos dust,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “EMSL has been on the forefront of asbestos testing for over 30 years. Our course instructors have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field and present the most useful and current information in order to benefit their students.”

The course costs $1,050 (CAD) per student. The NIOSH 582 Equivalency Course will be held at the RA Centre located at 2451 Riverside Drive in Ottawa, Ontario. To register, please call EMSL’s Jennifer Mazonas at (843) 737-6955, or click here to register online. For a workshop flyer with more information, click here.

