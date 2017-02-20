Illustrated Children’s Book Features Two Unlikely Friends on a Journey to Find Real Freedom

The Princess and the Butterfly is a whimsical story with beautiful illustrations by Yvonne Simia. Princess Jewel and Shelba’s journey teaches valuable lessons of courage, determination, friendship, and more.

A sheltered princess embarks on a journey to learn what it means to be free in an illustrated children’s book by Yvonne Simia and Gene Simia. The Princess and the Butterfly: Storybook is a story of friendship between a human and a butterfly and their exciting adventure.

Princess Jewel has everything a girl in the land of Liberta could ever need. However, she longs to be free from the confines of their castle. In an unexpected turn of events, she finds her way to the outside world. There she befriends a majestic butterfly called Shelba. As they spend more time together, Princess Jewel learns how to be truly free.

The book was featured in the 2017 Tucson Festival of Books from March 11 to 12 at the University of Arizona Campus.





The Princess and the Butterfly: Storybook

Written by Yvonne Simia and Gene Simia

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com and other online book retailers.

About the Author

Yvonne Simia is an award-winning artist and designer. She is also a multitalented author who illustrates all the pictures in her books. Yvonne has published several children’s picture books, including The Princess series. Her husband, Gene Simia, is the editor of The Princess and the Butterfly. He is also the author of Punny Papers, a hilarious group of books full of puns.