Ordinary Made Extraordinary: A War Veteran’s Story of Thriving in Tumultuous Times

It is said that adversity builds character. For Edgar Brown, an ordinary man, adversity led him to live an extraordinary life. In his memoir, Of Raincrows and Ivy Leaves, cowritten by Judith A. Brown, Edgar Brown shares his exceptional journey from average Joe to soldier and survivor.

The Great Depression and World War II were two of the biggest historical tragedies that affected the United States and the world. Edgar Brown was among the numerous Americans who fought to survive and thrive through the challenges and chaos of those times. Of Raincrows and Ivy Leaves shares Edgar Brown’s perspective of living through the nation’s biggest economic downturn and then fighting in World War II. Through his story, Edgar Brown wants to show people a testament of the strength of humanity’s determination to live for others and for themselves.

About the Author

Edgar Brown is a World War II veteran. He was also a music teacher, mental health professional, school psychological examiner, diagnostician, counselor, and special education administrator. Judith A. Brown, EdD, served as an educator for several years. In 1974, she and Edgar met when they worked for the same school district.