The United States President’s Remarks on Hot Sauce Threat Creates Fire Storm in Sweden

President Donald Trump fanned the flames of controversy at a campaign rally in Florida on Sunday. While speaking on the subject of terrorist attacks the president mentioned “Last Night in Sweden.” On the surface this remark appear to have no foundation.



Residents in Växjö, Sweden tell a different story. Said Lambert Hamström , “We have a small dinner party last night. It was a great time, but we didn’t think too much about it until we read the news the next day.”



Lambert had just received a gift from the owners of The Karma Sauce Company: two of their hottest new award winning products: Funken Hot and Ashes2Ashes hot sauces. These sauces are made with the hottest peppers in the world, growth exclusively but the company in Upstate New York. Lambert featured these sauces at the party and that’s where the confusion started.



While the President didn’t mention any threat specifically, Mr. Hamström explained, “Given the other news here this morning, there really is no other plausible explanation for the remarks.”



“These sauces are frighteningly hot but the danger is more imagined than real” said Karma Sauce creator Gene Olczak. He continued, “ I can see how this information might have snowballed, like a game of telephone gone wrong. I hope that the President will warm to hot sauce in the future. Chiles are enjoyed the world over, from Aleppo to Los Angeles. A few drops on his meatloaf might be enlightening.”



