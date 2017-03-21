iDate Mobile Dating Conference to take place June 1-2, 2017 in Los Angeles

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Conference ( http://www.idate2017.com ). The event takes place on June 1-2. 2017 at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA.



The event will focus solely on mobile dating and mobile dating apps. Over 66% of iDate attendees are managers within the dating industry.

Speakers include CEOs and executives from: Zoosk, Woo, PinkSofa, Online Personals and others. Current list of speakers: http://idate2017.com/speakers-la-2017.php



2 additional advanced events are included with conference admission that are highly relevant to online and mobile dating. The UTTR conference ( http://uttr.com ) deals with chatbots. PARETCON ( http://paretcon.com ) discusses marketing automation, programmatic advertising and advanced retargeting methods.

Special Pre-conference sessions also exist on developing a mobile strategy and intensive marketing methods for mobile dating.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpfFTsdK7DU



The event has alloted additional time for networking as well.



Registration for the event can be made at http://idate2017.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT THE IDATE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate has been the first and the leading convention for the dating industry. For over 14 years, iDate’s assembles global dating industry executives in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Over 47 conferences for dating CEOs have been held worldwide. iDate covers online dating, social dating, speed dating, matchmaking, mobile dating, software, dating affiliates, social media, dating services and other elements of the business.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.mobiledatingconference.com or contact:



