Miami Club Casino Player Wins $50,000 on One Spin of ‘Crazy Cherry’ Slot

A Miami Club Casino player has just won an astonishing $50,000 on a single spin of the 3-reel Crazy Cherry slot game. Stephen G. was playing the maximum (five $10 coins per spin) when three Crazy Cherry symbols appeared across the center pay-line. That paid 5000X his bet and immediately put $50,000 in his account.



Stephen, 75, has been playing at Miami Club for almost two years now. He mostly plays three-reel slots. Crazy Cherry and Triple 10X are his favorites. He’s won a little here and there but this is his first big jackpot win.



“I’ve got the bug now!” said Stephen from his home in Minnesota. “Placing max bets to qualify for the big jackpots is definitely the way to go!”



Crazy Cherry is a basic, three-reel slot game with traditional slots symbols: sevens and bars.



“Crazy Cherry may seem simple, but since the Crazy Cherry symbols pay out anywhere it appears there are lots of chances for winning combinations,” said casino manager Linda Hernandez. “If you get one on each real you win 1000X your bet. If you’re really lucky and get three on one pay-line, like Stephen did, you’ve really hit the jackpot!”



Crazy Cherry is available in Miami Club’s online casinos for desktop and laptop computers (download or instant play) and is also in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



To celebrate Stephen’s good luck, Miami Club has a special bonus offer:



$5 Freebie

Coupon code: COW5

May be used to try any game including Crazy Cherry or brand new Cash Cow slots

Valid until February 28, 2017



Miami Club is well-known for its unique selection of more than 170 games from Wager Gaming (WGS) and for its frequent one-day, seven-day and month-long slots tournaments.



