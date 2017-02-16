Jackpot Capital Casino has a Proposal during $80,000 ‘Will You Play with Us?’ Casino Bonus Event

“You often see the same names at the top of the weekly scoreboard,” said one player regularly in the top 300 points scorers. “There’s a lot of friendly competition between us for those top bonuses!”

“Will you marry me?” may be on the lips of many young lovers at Valentines, but at Jackpot Capital Casino the question of the month is “Will you play with us?” During its “Will You Play With Us?” casino bonus event, the casino will give away $80,000 in free casino bonuses. Playing casino games at Jackpot Capital automatically earns Scoreboard points that qualify frequent players for weekly bonuses up to $500 each.

“There’s more than love in the air this month,” laughed casino manager Oliver Smith. “There’s also a lot of free cash flying around!”

Every week until March 12th, Jackpot Capital will give $15,000 in casino bonuses to frequent players, The 300 top point scorers will win up to $500 each every Monday. Then the scoreboard is re-set and another weekly race for top bonuses begins.

As well, another $5000 will be randomly awarded every Friday. So even occasional players will win some free cash. The randomly awarded Friday Bonus Boosts help players improve their scoreboard ranking over the weekend and qualify for bigger bonuses on Monday morning.

“You often see the same names at the top of the weekly scoreboard,” said one player regularly in the top 300 points scorers. “There’s a lot of friendly competition between us for those top bonuses!”

A total of $80,000 in Will You Play With Us? casino bonuses will be won at Jackpot Capital Casino. Contest details and the scoreboard showing current player points ranking are at http://promotions.jackpotcapital.eu/playwithus.

Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. The newest is the Megaquarium tropical reef slot with its three stage bonus round. Along with all of the newest and most popular games, Megaquarium is available in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube



