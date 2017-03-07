Remarkably Revealing Book Relates the Truth about Our First Nuclear War and Presents a Provocative Workable Moral Approach to Avoiding Another; and much more.

It has become clear that nuclear weapons are only a symptom of an all-pervasive malignancy of the spirit of the world and of humankind. Some Japanese have an expression for this period of human history in which we find ourselves; they call it “the era of nuclear madness.” Wilson proposes a workable moral strategy that would put “everyone” back to work; bring peace and stability; end war-sacrificed lives; and ensure corporate profits, growth, and cooperation; and would allow people to return to peaceful opportunity-laden homelands. This conviction sums up his work as a physics professor and author of the book Nuclear War: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and A Workable Moral Strategy for Achieving and Preserving World Peace, a book that will help the reader to learn and cause the reader to think. Highly recommended for teachers.



“This book is a must read for anybody that has the slightest interest in the events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The author’s knowledge is one of the deepest I have ever encountered on the topic. Also, the recommendations for a sensible path moving forward are very much worth the read. Highly recommend.”- From a reader’s review.



Having served in the military in the early 1950s, Raymond G. Wilson fully supports the US military in its desires to save lives and help create a better world for all. However, he does not support wars that are initiated for highly questionable reasons; there are alternative approaches. This book contains more than 150 photos and illustrations, many illustrating our nuclear dangers, and the effects of the two small primitive nuclear weapons that catastrophically took the lives of some 250,000 citizens of Japan.



Nuclear War: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and A Workable Moral Strategy for Achieving and Preserving World Peace

Written by Raymond G. Wilson

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: July 2, 2014

Softcover price: $51.99



About the Author

Raymond G. Wilson is an emeritus Associate Professor of Physics at Illinois Wesleyan University. He has taught about the world’s first nuclear war for 57 years, and has spent 15 summers of study and exploration in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, several of those summers as a Visiting Scholar at a Hiroshima university which lost 352 female students and 20 faculty and staff to the atomic bomb on August 6, 1945. The Illinois Wesleyan University Magazine (Winter 2005) has a highly readable article “Nuclear Options” that presents some of Professor Wilson’s work in this area. He is also the author of Fourier Series and Optical Transform Techniques in Contemporary Optics: An Introduction, published by John Wiley and Sons in May 1995.